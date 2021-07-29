Former BB Governor Khorshed Alam dies



Bangladesh Bank (BB) former governor Md. Khorshed Alam died on Wednesday in a city hospital due to old age complexities. He was 86.A central bank press statement confirmed.Mr Alam achieved his Masters degree from Dhaka University in Economics, Public Administration from Harvard University and also economics from Tufts University, USA.He was a language fighter as he actively participated in the 1952 language movement. BB Governor Fazle Kabir expressed his deep condolence to the former governor's death.Khorshed Alam served as the fifth Governor of Bangladesh Bank, the central bank of Bangladesh during 1992-1996.He left his spouse, four sons and relative to mourn his death.