Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:35 AM
Home City News

Man dies while waiting in a long line to give Covid sample

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

BRAHMANBARIA, July 28: A man, who was waiting in a long queue to give his samples for Covid test, collapsed and declared dead at Brahmanbaria General Hospital on Wednesday, a doctor and his family said.
The deceased was identified as Iqbal, 43, son of Shahidul of Bihair village in Sadar upazila.
According to Iqbal's family he had been suffering from fever and cold for the past one week.
On Wednesday, he went to BMA building of Brahmanbaria General Hospital for Covid test.
At one stage, Iqbal lost his consciousness and fell on the floor while standing in a long queue.
Later he was taken to the emergency section of the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
Solaiman Mia, duty doctor of the hospital, said "The man has been standing in the long queue to provide his samples for Covid test but he suddenly collapsed and died."    -UNB


