Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Reluctance to test corona is not desired

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Dear Sir
Coronavirus is a global epidemic. Effects of this epidemic have taking a deadly shape day by day. Although our anxiety is increasing, our awareness is not increasing. Moving freely unnecessarily, ignoring health safety guidelines, and indiscriminate flouting of safe distance are turning the situation disastrous.

Despite symptoms of fever, cold, and cough, rural people are not undergoing tests.   On different grounds they are showing indifference towards the Corona test. It is more important to raise the awareness of people in the rural areas than in the urban areas. On the other hand, the number of Corona induced deaths has increased. If the situation continues like this, then we will have to face a terrible situation. Now is the time for awareness, it is not a matter jokes.

In these circumstances, we tender our requests to the authority concerned to take initiatives including awareness campaigns among the rural people so that they can understand the gravity of the situation and follow protective measures.

Mst Zelykhatun
Kurigram Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reluctance to test corona is not desired
Chinese nationalism is more than what you think
Successor versus nominee conflict
Covid-19 and SDG
Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh
Covid-19 impact on maritime security
Soaring price of daily necessities
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft