Reluctance to test corona is not desired

Dear Sir

Coronavirus is a global epidemic. Effects of this epidemic have taking a deadly shape day by day. Although our anxiety is increasing, our awareness is not increasing. Moving freely unnecessarily, ignoring health safety guidelines, and indiscriminate flouting of safe distance are turning the situation disastrous.



Despite symptoms of fever, cold, and cough, rural people are not undergoing tests. On different grounds they are showing indifference towards the Corona test. It is more important to raise the awareness of people in the rural areas than in the urban areas. On the other hand, the number of Corona induced deaths has increased. If the situation continues like this, then we will have to face a terrible situation. Now is the time for awareness, it is not a matter jokes.



In these circumstances, we tender our requests to the authority concerned to take initiatives including awareness campaigns among the rural people so that they can understand the gravity of the situation and follow protective measures.



Mst Zelykhatun

Kurigram Government College