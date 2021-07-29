Successor versus nominee conflict



Apurba Mogumder



On April 3, 2016, the High Court first gave this landmark judgment where nominees had already received depositors' money under the Banking Act. However, according to the verdict, as the legal complexities increased, so did the difficulties between the nominee and successors. According to The Banking Act 1991, section 103 says that when someone deposits money in the bank, the depositor has to fill a nominee box in a form that gives a nominee full rights to enjoy the money in the absence of the depositor.



Since the High Court's decision, it has been said that the nominee's role in the case of banks, insurance, etc., is like that of a trustee. When the account holder dies, the nominee's job is to do all the works related to that account and distribute the property among the account holder's heirs. In other words, the nominee is not the owner of the account; he is just the custodian of that account. He is just an account manager for the deceased.



The deceased's money will be distributed according to the Succession Act 1925. If the nominee is not the heir of the deceased, then under no circumstances is he a claimant of the property. Again in the Government Savings Banks Act 1873, section 4 says the nominee reserves the right to possess all the money after the depositor's death. Notwithstanding, on February 8, 2018, the High Court in another case clearly reiterated its decision that the successor would receive the money only after the depositor's death. Due to this legal complication, Bangladeshi consumers are being harassed where the Supreme Courts of neighbouring India and Pakistan resolved this issue many years ago.



In an Indian case, Indrani Wahi vs. Registrar of Co-operative Societies and others, the court ruled that if the deceased person nominated someone and he is a relative of the deceased person, he will own the property by transfer, in conformity with the records of the cooperative society. Furthermore, according to the judgment mentioned inthe Rule 127 of the West Bengal Co-operative Societies Rules (WBCS), 1987 and Section 79 of the West Bengal Cooperative Societies Act (WBCS), 1983 thatCooperative societies cannot oppose the nominee's right, and for this, no legal inheritance, court order or certificate of inheritance, or a letter of administration is required.



Another Pakistani case, Mt. Latifanbhai vs. Mt. Sakinanbhai,in accordance with a division bench of the Sindh Chief Court, if any of the deceased employee's legal heirs was nominated by the deceased, the deceased employee's property and money from the Mohammedan Group's Provident Fund shall be transferred to their legal heir. Over and above, as stated by personal sharia law, the Provident Fund's money and the deceased's property will be distributed among the successors. So, it is regrettable for Bangladesh that such cases are still awaiting the final review of the Appellate Division Court.



On the other side, the Central Bank of Bangladesh is an autonomous body in imitation of the Banking Company Act, 1991. So, following the judgment of the High Court's division, a controversy has emerged between Bangladesh Bank and the High Court division. Although the High Court's verdict is regarded as relevant in light of reality, it will not be equally effective for all because a large number of individuals want the eventual assets to be distributed to the person of their choice.



However, following the High Court's ruling, a person's nomination of a specific asset to a person of his choice will no longer be effective. Still, the High Court's decision was based on the fact that Bangladeshi consumers selected a stranger or a minor without fully comprehending the significance of the nominee, putting bank officials in jeopardy. But the bankers, on the other hand, will not have to deal with additional issues as a result of this decision. The bankers used to give money to the nominee, and they will continue to do so in the future.



Previously, the nominee could withdraw funds from the deceased's account as the account's owner. A trustee will now withdraw the funds and deliver them over to the true owner or owners. If a nominee fails to carry out this responsibility properly, the deceased's heirs may pursue legal action against him.



In the end, the law is made to get rid of the problems and complications. The problem with such High Court judgments is that people could nominate as they wished in the past. Anyhow, this is no longer effective because the nominee has no right to the money after the account holder's death. Furthermore, the most major concern is that it has no legal implications in reality, even, if the nomination option would be used. Lowering the importance of this nomination option in the future will reduce people's reliance on the banking system.



Nevertheless, people are being harassed because of this kind of judgment where people do not clearly understand the definition of the nominee and successors as there are conflicts between the High Court decision and the banking law. In addition, numerous lawsuits are filed every year on the issue of successors and nominees and the number of unresolved cases awaiting the final review by the Court of Appeal continues to rise and harassment of people.



Consequently, pursuant to the final judgment of the Court of Appeal, the legislature must enact laws in the interest of the people and make necessary amendments to the relevant laws to ensure the smooth disposal of such cases.



The writer is a student, Department of Law,

North South University























