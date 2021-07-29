

Maryam Imran Siddiqui



To move forward the agenda of human development, the international community adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015. The 17 SDGs are interconnected acknowledging that actions taken in one area have an impact on outcomes in others and that development must strike a balance between social, economic, and environmental sustainability.



Among 17 SDGs, 6 are very relevant to developing countries:



No Poverty: The first SDG calls for the eradication of poverty in all its forms by the year 2030. Extreme poverty is usually defined as living off $1.90 or less a day. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world was off track even before the pandemic in implementation of poverty eradication agenda. The number of people living in extreme poverty declined from 36% in 1990 to 10% in 2015. Before the pandemic, it was estimated that poverty will further decrease to 6%. It will not be fully eradicated as expected earlier.



COVID-19 emerged as a big blow to efforts to eradicate poverty. It pushed more than 71 million people into extreme poverty in 2020. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the world could see 251 million people driven into poverty due to the pandemic, making the total number of people in poverty to 1 billion by the year 2030.



Zero Hunger: Ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture are the targets of the second SDG. It aims to ensure universal access to food and double agricultural productivity. According to DESA, food insecurity affected 23.2% of the population in 2014. It now affects almost 26%. This is due to Covid-19 issues which have heightened the vulnerabilities. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic might have forced another 83-132 million people into chronic starvation.



Covid-19 and SDG



According to their data from 2014 to 2020, health professionals such as physicians, nurses, and midwives supported 83% of births worldwide, up from 71% in 2007-2013. The COVID-19 pandemic could potentially undo this gain



Quality Education: The main target of this SDG is the provision of high-quality, inclusive, equitable, and gainful education. According to UNDESA, progress towards inclusive education was too slow and more than 200 million children will be out of school in 2030. As per UNDESA, the COVID-19 pandemic's influence on education is a "generational catastrophe." Prior to the pandemic, progress toward the SDG education targets had been poor and insufficient. The pandemic's forced school closures have wreaked havoc on children's education and well-being.



Gender Equality: Ending all forms of discrimination against women, eliminating violence against women in public and private areas, eradicating all harmful practices against women and girls, and more are the targets of this SDG. According to UNDESA, even before the pandemic, despite making improvements, full gender equality was unattainable.



According to their studies, COVID-19's socioeconomic effects have harmed significant advances to gender equality. Violence against women and girls has increased, as stated by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), gender-based violence increased by more than 20% in COVID-19-affected countries. COVID-19 has taken a negative toll on the mental health of many, especially women. As per the IFC, 66%of women in Asia and Pacific, compared to 58% of men, have experienced a decline in their mental health. According to UNDESA, child marriage, which has been declining in recent years, is expected to rise.



Climate Action: The main target of this SDG is to take urgent action to address climate change and its impacts. According to the World Bank, the risk of climate change remains a major concern for countries, forcing people to flee their homes, deal with scarce food supplies, and deal with the effects of deforestation and biodiversity loss. UNDESA reports that despite COVID-19 difficulties, early data show that global greenhouse gas emissions grew in 2020. The last six years, from 2015 to 2020, are on track to be the warmest on record. The achievement of many SDGs is threatened by climate change. To keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, as required by the Paris Agreement, worldwide efforts would have to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.



The pandemic's impact has hampered the progress on the achievement of SDGs. The above data show that despite significant progress in a number of sectors prior to COVID-19, overall action to meet the SDGs may not be progressing at the required pace. The reasons could be distractions and restrictions due to the pandemic or diversion of funds to other priorities created by the pandemic relief efforts. International assistance may also be declining



The situation calls for extra vigilance by the member states. The UN may launch a review of progress on various goals, realistically set new targets, and identify new sources for funding international development strategies.



The writer is a student



















