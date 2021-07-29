Upcoming COP26 conference and role of Bangladesh



M S Siddiqui



The livelihoods of 70% of people worldwide living in poverty depend directly on the environment, its biodiversity and natural resources. The effects of climate change are already impacting on the world's poorest people; and without urgent action climate impacts could push up to 129 million people into poverty by 2030. Natural disasters due to climate change cost about $18 billion a year in low and middle income countries through damage to power generation and transport infrastructure alone. They also trigger wider disruptions for households and firms costing at least $390 billion a year. The achievement of the global Goals for Sustainable Development will only be possible through properly integrating climate and environment considerations into development.



In November 1-12, 2021, the UK, together with Italy, will host COP26 with four themes: adaptation and resilience, nature, clean energy and finance. It is believed that it will be the world's last and best chance to get runaway climate change under control. For nearly three decades the UN has been bringing together almost every country on earth for global climate summits--Conference of the Parties (COP) under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).



This year will be the 26th annual summit. UK will take as President of COP26 to takes place in Glasgow. The countries will update their plans for reducing emissions. But, the commitments laid out in Paris did not come close to limiting global warming to1.5 degrees. COP26 will be a key moment for global climate action. It will be the moment we secure our path to global net zero emissions by 2050 and define the next decade of tackling climate change. The Ministers of Environment of different countries now in London to attend the preparatory meeting of COP26.



At COP26, it has been expected the countries to accelerate the phase-out of coal, encourage investment in renewables, curtail deforestation and speed up the switch to electric vehicles. All the nations need to work together to enable and encourage countries affected by climate change to protect and restore ecosystems, build defences, put warning systems in place and make infrastructure and agriculture more resilient to avoid loss of homes, livelihoods and lives.



Securing the much-needed money has become a thorny issue ahead of COP26, with many developing countries already under huge financial stress from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund warned of a "dangerous divergence" between wealthy and lower-income countries as they seek to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Developed countries must deliver on their promise to raise at least $100bn in climate finance per year. The convention will engage and cooperate with governments, businesses and civil society to deliver on our climate goals faster.



The role and policy of China is crucial as the world's largest carbon emitter and investor in renewable energy. The conference will welcome China's commitment to achieve net zero before 2060 and encourage China to announce a scaled up Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and provide more detail on how it will reduce its coal consumption to keep 1.5 degrees within reach.



As climate change and global warming increase, the protection of human rights as a whole will become more difficult. Therefore, at the upcoming COP26 conference on climate change, Bangladesh will demand funding for the protection of human rights and tackling climate loss. Although the responsibility for carbon emissions was negligible, Bangladesh remained one of the worst-affected countries. There are limitations to climate adaptation.



Bangladesh needs to take a strong stand on loss and damage in the COP 26 conference. It should also demand the appointment of a special envoy to the United Nations on human rights violations in climate change. In addition, Bangladesh will propose that the United Nations must declare Climate Tolerance and Justice Day. Besides, the issue of technology transfer will also be important in climate mitigation.



Bangladesh has made significant progress in both community-based disaster management and adaptation. Floating seedbeds, salt-tolerant rice varieties are being admired all over the world. While there is a lot of money to be received from the Green Climate Fund, Bangladesh has received only 100 million USD in grants and 250 million in loans. But there was no talk of debt in climate finance.



Without waiting for anyone's help to build climate tolerance, the Prime Minister is the first leader to secure Bangladesh's own US$400 million Climate Change Trust Fund, provide a budget of Tk 29,000 to 27 ministries and formulate a Delta Plan-2100. Bangladesh has planned to undertake various initiatives to protect the climate. In addition to reducing energy wastage and plastics, green business entrepreneurs and the renewable energy sector need to be encouraged. Bangladesh has already taken up many initiatives in line with themes of the COP26. Those are:



Adaptation and resilience (Theme 1): As one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change, Bangladesh has experienced first-hand the devastating impact it can have on people, the environment and the economy. The country has become a global leader on adapting to a changing climate and since 2016 has invested more than $6 billion dollars into adaptation activities.



Nature (Theme 2): Nature-based solutions are being used in parallel with engineered interventions in Bangladesh. Although there are challenges related to delivering nature-based solutions at scale, there is also great potential to generate employment opportunities for large numbers of low-skilled, daily wage earners that have been adversely affected by the economic downturn.



Clean energy (Theme 3): Bangladesh has the highest Off-Grid Solar PV Access Rate in the world which has been important in ensuring last mile energy access in rural areas. There has also been a rapid uptake of Solar Home Systems serving around 18 million people, and the Government of Bangladesh plans to deploy 50,000 solar pumps by 2025. Hydro, solar, wind, and other sources of renewable energy generation capacity are expected to grow at an average rate of 6.5 per cent per year to 2041 and IFC estimates an investment opportunity of $3.2 billion in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector to 2030.



Climate finance (Theme 4): Given Bangladesh's vulnerability to climate change, climate finance is a high priority for the country. The Government has been a leader in efforts to mobilise climate finance, mainstreaming climate finance across a government budgets, and reporting on spending regularly and transparently. It is also pressing the international community to scale-up efforts to address loss and damage associated with climate change impacts including supporting people displaced by climate threats and establishing international responsibility for compensation for displacement.



Despite all positive steps, Bangladesh yet to come out of coal based power plants; destruction of forest from power plants, industries and establishment for tourism. The pollution of waters from waste of industries is a big challenge. Bangladesh must take immediate steps to address these issues on top priority basis.

M S Siddiqui is Legal Economist













