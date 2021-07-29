Covid-19 impact on maritime security



Mohammad Abdur Razzak



French carrier Charles de Gaulle with over half of the crew positive with C-19 left a NATO exercise in April 2020 and returned to Toulon to facilitate disembarkation, isolation and treatment of sick sailors.



HMS Queen Elizabeth while on way part of maiden world tour reported outbreak of C-19 on board in July 2021. Initial report confirmed 100 cases. Ships in the convoy were also affected by C-19 virus.



South Korea on 19 July 2021 reported worst case of C-19 outbreak onboard navy destroyer Mumnu the Great while on anti-piracy mission off African Coast. 247 of 301 crew tested C-19 positive. The ship reported six positive cases in the previous week which led to conducting test on the whole crew. The ship docked at an African port in June 2021 to receive logistics.



Ships of Belgium, Netherlands, Philippines and Taiwan navies reported similar incidents. Given the magnitude of the pandemic globally, navies from around the world have had cases of infection although not many incidents became public. In the above four cases ships were unavailable for service for some time or performed in reduced capacity. Think of a ship's withdrawal when on active duty at a moment of confrontational maritime geo-politics or combating piracy in the Strait of Bab El Mandab or Malacca.



Navy ships are designed and built to save crew against the fallout of a nuclear, biological and chemical warfare. But designers could not imagine the fall out of a virus like Covid-19 that spread across the globe without producing light, sounds and smoke of a war and continue immuring cities and towns without warning. People to people contact is the principal mode of transmission of the virus where warships are the worst vulnerable among the militaries.



A warship is not made wide-open. Its limited space is packed with crew accommodation, weapon systems, heterogeneous equipment and machinery and so forth. Crews on board work shoulder to shoulder on bridge, operation room, communication room and machinery room. Situation on board a submarine is tighter with congested space.



The concept of 'social distancing' or other preventive measures like 'lock down', 'shut down' etc is impossible to think for a warship. Social distancing on board would result in reduced manpower compromising operational readiness and slashing availability of ships ultimately impacting maritime security.



In a warship's compact and enclosed environment, an asymptomatic crew member would infect many more before he shows positive symptom. A ship will ring the alarm bell only after a positive case is identified. Then follow a series of preventive medical actions putting the ship on dock. In this global pandemic, that is the worst possible challenge for navies to keep optimum number of ships available for duty at sea.



To keep crew safe, navies could consider 'crew isolation' putting ships at sea without allowing to return to harbour. Ships cannot be put in sea indefinitely. Besides crew fatigue and logistical limitations, ships have intrinsic limitations. Global or regional navies may do this exercise for a 'limited period of time' with 'limited number of ships'. But this would be impossible for a coastal or offshore territorial defence navy. It will be cumbersome to screen ship's crew at regular interval. Yet, the risks of crew getting infected remains high as they will interact with friends and families ashore. Vaccination could be an effective option if that gives permanent protection.



Covid-19 is also impacting defence and ship building industries which heavily depend on global supply chain comprising small to large and sole-source suppliers. As pandemic rages, industries suspend operations. Fincantieri of Italy suspended its ship building operations in 2020 due to supply side shock delaying the delivery of three of the four corvettes to Qatar. US Air Force had to air lift a critical cargo from Italy for "one of its critical nuclear modernization programs � as industrial facilities shut down and transit between nations slowed".



Besides the impact of C-19 on immediate operational readiness, there will be medium to long term influence on naval preparedness as the pandemic is floundering national economies. Governments are expected to attach priority to wider areas of social safety net as the poverty situation is deteriorating due to the pandemic. Therefore, navies should plan ahead to fight not only the C-19 virus on board but also its detriments on maritime security and reset navies' modernization plans.

The writer is a retired Commodore

of Bangladesh Navy.























