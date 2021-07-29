Video
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:34 AM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondents

Ben Yaminb Bhuiya
CUMILLA: Prof Ben Yaminb Bhuiya, ex-principal of Shahid Smriti Government College in Barurah Upazila Sadar and Laksam Nawab Fayjunnesa Government College in the district, died of corona on Wednesday. He was 75.
He breathed his last at 9:15am while undergoing treatment in corona unit of Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Manoharpur area in Cumilla Town, followed by the second one in his Sadullapur Village. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard.
His death has been condoled by different socio-political organisations, teachers and professionals.
He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, many students, and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Nasir Uddin Sarkar
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Nasir Uddin Sarkar, father of Bausa Union Awami League's General Secretary Jahidul Islam Jahid, died on Wednesday at 10am. He was 85.
He was suffering from old age complications.
His Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Central Eidgah ground at Majpara. Later he was in his family graveyard.
He left behind his wife, three sons and one daughter to mourn his death.

Shamsul Alam
BANDARBAN: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Shamsul Alam of Lama Upazila in the district died of old-age complications at a private hospital in Chakaria Upazila of Cox's Bazar at around 11pm on Monday. He was 80.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Lama Upazila of the district at around 11am on Tuesday.
Later, FF Shamsul was buried with state honour buried at a graveyard in Faitong Union of the upazila.


