59 detained on different charges in 5 dists

A total 59 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Chattogram, Cumilla and Cox's Bazar, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained a total of 22 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.

Of the detainees, three had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

A huge volume of contraband drug was also recovered from them.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 14 people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night over gambling and drugs.

Of the arrested, 11 are gamblers and three drug addicts.

Members of RAB Joypurhat Camp in separate drives arrested the drug addicts from Pagalar Mor area and gamblers from Ishwarpur Village at around 10:30pm.

A total of cash Tk 1,260 and two packs of card were also recovered.

Two separate cases were filed under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, and the Narcotics Control Act, 2018.

CHATTOGRAM: Nineteen leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh have been arrested in the city early Tuesday.

Police arrested them from a house at Odurpara under Chandgaon Police Station (PS) in the city.

The arrested are: Chandgaon Thana (North) President of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh Abul Hasan Md Yasin, General Secretary Rafiqul Islam, Assistant Bait Ul Mal (finance) secretary Md Iskander, Md Ishaque, Abu Hossain Ershad, Mujibul Huq Jabed, Morshedul Alam, Abul Kashem, Md Miraj, Shawkat Hossain, Ali ASgar, Shahidul Islam Belal, Abu Saleh Md Rifat, Abu Bakar Siddique Momin, Anwar Khaled, Saiful Islam, Farhadul Islam, Zakir Hossain and Sheikh Md Rafiqul Islam.

Police claimed that the arrested Jamaat leaders and activists were attending a secret meeting to 'commit subversive acts on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar and Dhaka-Chattogram highways to foil the strict lockdown announced by the government.'

Chandgaon PS Inspector (Investigation) Rajesh Barua said that a total of 19 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islam were arrested when they were holding a secret meeting at Chandgaon Shamser Para area early Tuesday.

A case was filed against them under the Special Powers Act of 1974, the official added.

CUMILLA: Police have arrested three brothers for assaulting a doctor physically at a private hospital in Cumilla on Monday night.

They were sent to jail through court on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrestees are Mozammel Hossain Ayan, Abdullah Al Mamun Ananta and Abdul Kader Anik, residents of Noagaon area of the city.

Cumilla Kotwali Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Kamal Krishna Dhar said the relatives of a Covid patient beat up Dr Tanvir Akbar over a trifling matter on Sunday night.

Following the incident, the doctor filed a case with Kotwali PS against eight people including the three brothers.

Tanvir, a doctor at Manipal AFC Hospital at Durgapur area under Adarsha Sadar Upazila, said a Covid-19 patient admitted to Cumilla General Hospital was referred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital on Sunday but the relatives brought the patient at Manipal AFC Hospital.

"When I requested them to take the patient to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, they became furious and engaged in altercation with me. At that time, they suddenly attacked me and beat me severely," Dr Tanvir said.

Police, later, raided accused Ananta's house and arrested him on Monday afternoon. Two other accused Ayon and Anik were arrested on Monday night from Dhaka's Maghbazar area.

Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sohan Sarkar said three siblings who are the accused in the case have been arrested within 24 hours after the incident. Drives are continuing to arrest the other accused.

COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have arrested a man along with 50,000 yaba tablets in Ramu Upazila of the district on Monday.

BGB members arrested him at Marichya Check Post in Ramu on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road at night.

The arrested person is Shariful Islam.

Ramu 30 BGB Captain Ibrahim Faruk said they recovered the contraband pills from a truck that brought rice to Rohingya Camp.

The yaba was being smuggled to Bogura District. The market price of the recovered pills is around Tk 1.5 crore.

The arrested was handed over to Ramu PS, the official added.













