Covid-19: 95 more people die, 2,219 more infected in 20 dists

A total of 95 more people died of and 2,219 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 20 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Noakhali and Sirajganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 31 more people died of and 866 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 90,549 in the division.

The death toll from the disease stood at 2,294 including highest 597 in Khulna, followed by 531 in Kushtia, 330 in Jashore, 189 in Jhenidah, 156 in Chuadanga, 132 in Meherpur, 121 in Bagerhat 89 in Narail, 84 in Satkhira and 65 in Magura districts while 31 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, nine were from Khulna, six from Jashore, five from Kushtia, four from Jhenidah, three from Magura, two from Chuadanga, and one from Bagerhat and Meherpur districts each in the division.

The new daily infections figure also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,435 said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,186 on Tuesday.

Among the total infected people, 65,461 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 1,498 new recoveries found on Wednesday morning, said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 12,717 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 91, 038 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 67,054 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 200 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 375 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 227 were detected in Kushtia, followed by 176 in Khulna, 76 in Jhenidah, 65 each in Jashore and Satkhira, 60 in Magura, 57 in Bagerhat, 54 in Chuadanga, 48 in Meherpur and 38 in Narail districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 23,285 in Khulna, 18,210 in Jashore, 13,901 in Kushtia, 7,343 in Jhenidah, 5,909 in Chuadanga 5,849 in Bagerhat, , 5,513 in Satkhira, 4,017 in Narail, 3,600 in Meherpur and 2,922 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 18 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said six people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 12 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, seven from Pabna, three from Natore, and one from Kushtia and Meherpur districts each.

Some 403 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 19 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Wednesday.

Six people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 13 had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who were positive for the virus identified as Mahfuzur Rahman, 69, Gouri Pal, 70, Runa Haque, 52, Sufia Khanam, 70. Zia Rahman, 55, and Abul Kalam, Azad, 65.

Meanwhile, some 106 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 18,505 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

He said a total of 494 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 106 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 23.45 per cent.

However, some 165 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery caseas to 16,111 in the district.

Currently, 240 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 184 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and 83 at TMSS Hospital in the district.

NOAKHALI: Three more people including a woman died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 178 here.

Meanwhile, some 251 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 15,103 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said a total of 826 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 251 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 30.38 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 71 are in Sadar, 49 in Begumganj, 36 in Kabirhat and 29 in Companiganj upazilas.

Among the total infected, 9,160 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

BARISHAL: A total of 20 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

Nine people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who were positive for the virus, four were women.

Of the deceased, four people were from Pirojpur, two from Barguna, and one from Jhalokati and Patuakhali districts each.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 437 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 822 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 30,574 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 38 per cent while death rate at 1.15 per cent here.

Among the total infected, 18,286 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

SIRAJGANJ: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Of the deceased, three people died at Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital while one at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa General Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Monir Uddin, 65, a resident of Ekdala area in Sadar Upazila; Laili Begum, 50, of Salanga; Ismail Hossain, of Randhunibari area in Belkuchi Upazila; and Md Ismail Hossain, 83, of Khukni area in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 61 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 174 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 7,719 in the district.

Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

He said a total of 504 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 174 people found positive for the virus.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 34.52 per cent here.

Among the total infected, 5,112 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.















