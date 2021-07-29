River water inundates low areas at Galachipa



The photo taken on Tuesday shows a youth walking through waist-deep water with his goat at Galachipa. photo: observer

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, July 28: The incessant rainfall triggered by depression in the Bay of Bengal during the last few days and river water have flooded low-lying areas in Galachipa Upazila of the district.According to local sources, due to the depression and continued rainfall, Rabnabad and Tentulia rivers in the upazila started swelling to flood the low localities.For the last one week, there has been drifting rain in moderate and heavy manner. The non-stop rainfall has caused water-logging in most of the low areas. In addition, houses of many locals outside embankment and in low areas have been inundated; most fish enclosures and ponds in char areas have been submerged.In this situation, low-income people including rickshaw-pullers and day-earners mostly have fallen into disarray.According to Upazila Agriculture Office sources, if incessant rain continues, seasonal vegetable-farming in the upazila will be affected irrecoverably.