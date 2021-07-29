Video
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:33 AM
Home Countryside

4th death anniv of Major Ziauddin observed

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

4th death anniv of Major Ziauddin observed

4th death anniv of Major Ziauddin observed

PIROJPUR, July 28: The 4th death anniversary of freedom fighter (FF) Major Ziauddin Ahmed was observed in the district on Wednesday,  maintaining health guidelines,
On the occasion, a virtual meeting was held by Aftab Uddin Ahmed College founded by the veteran FF.
Floral tribute was offered on his graveyard in front of their residence in the town.
Many organisations and individuals took part in the day-long programmes including Doa Mahfil.  
He was sub-sector commander (Sundarbans region) under Sector-9.


