

4th death anniv of Major Ziauddin observed

On the occasion, a virtual meeting was held by Aftab Uddin Ahmed College founded by the veteran FF.

Floral tribute was offered on his graveyard in front of their residence in the town.

Many organisations and individuals took part in the day-long programmes including Doa Mahfil.

He was sub-sector commander (Sundarbans region) under Sector-9.







