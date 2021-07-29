Three minors among four drown in three districts

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Noakhali and Barishal, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidate drowned in flood water in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Raiyan, 16, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Boropangashi Village in the upazila. He was a SSC candidate from a school in Dhaka.

Boropangashi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Humayun Kabir Liton said Raiyan along with his parents came to the village from Dhaka on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

However, Raiyan fell in the flood water in the area at noon while outing there by a boat along with friends.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Ullapara 30-bed Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

NOAKHALI: A two-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Nafisa was identified as daughter of Md Noor Nabi in Ward No.-4 under Char Bata Union in the upazila.

According to locals, while playing she fell down in the pond without knowledge of her family members. Later on, after a long search her body was found floating on the pond.

BARISHAL: Two minor boys drowned in pond and canal in two different incidents in Hizla and Ujirpur upazilas of the district on Sunday.

One of the deceased Ibrahim, 2, was son of Kamal Tofadar of Khunna Gobindapur Village in the upazila.

Medical Officer of Hizla Health Complex Dr. Shaharaj Hayat said, while playing the child fell into a pond. Later, he was taken to the hospital and doctor declared him dead.

Another minor boy, Aiman, 4, was the son of Md Rabbi of Sejalkathi Rajapur Upazila. He drowned in a canal of Bhabanipur Village under Otarai Union of Ujirpur Upazila. Few days back, with his family members Aiman went to the house of his maternal grandfather in Bhabanipur Village.

General Secretary of Ward Awami League Bazlur Rahman said, while playing in the afternoon, the baby fell into the canal; later his playing partner Mahasin informed it to his relatives and family members.

In a search, he was rescued and taken to a rural doctor, who declared him dead.





