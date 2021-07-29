Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, July 28: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Sabina Yasmin, 17, was the wife of Mominur Rahman of Chakmohadev Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Mozahar Hossain of Kalupara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sabina got married with Momin about a month back.

However, Sabina came to visit her father's house in Kalupara Village under Sadar Union on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Later, she committed suicide by drinking poison at around 12pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

















