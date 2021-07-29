Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Dhamoirhat

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, July 28: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Sabina Yasmin, 17, was the wife of Mominur Rahman of Chakmohadev Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Mozahar Hossain of Kalupara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sabina got married with Momin about a month back.
However, Sabina came to visit her father's house in Kalupara Village under Sadar Union on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Later, she committed suicide by drinking poison at around 12pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
Obituary
59 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Covid-19: 95 more people die, 2,219 more infected in 20 dists
River water inundates low areas at Galachipa
15 mobile courts conducted in Pirojpur
4th death anniv of Major Ziauddin observed
Three minors among four drown in three districts


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft