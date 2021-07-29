Six people found dead in five districts

Six people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Pirojpur, Patuakhali and Khagrachhari, in four days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday after one month of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Suchitra Shabdakar, 40, wife of Subash Bauri, a resident of Patrakhola Tea Garden area in the upazila. She was a cleaner of the tea garden.

Police and local sources said Suchitra went missing about a month and six days back.

Out of suspicion, the deceased's daughter Sima started forcing her father to know what happened to Suchitra.

At one stage, Subas confessed of killing her and dumped the body on the courtyard of the house.

Later, locals caught him and handed him over to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2:30pm and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Yardaus Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

CUMILLA: A grocer and his employee were found dead at a house in Lalmai Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hayatunnabi, 28, son of Hasanuzzaman, and his employee Fayez Ahmed, 27, son of Abul Hashem. Both hailed from Ichhapura Village under Uttar Union in the upazila.

Lalmai PS OC Md Aiyub said Sharif was found hanging from the ceiling of a room while Fayez found slaughtered in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the OC added.

PIROJPUR: Police of Nazirpur PS recovered a house wife's body on Tuesday.

Deceased was identified as Minara Begum, 50, wife of farmer Nurul Islam Bepary of Dewlbari Village in the upazila.

Nazirpur PS OC Md Asrafuzzman said, deceased's husband went to market on Monday morning to sell seedlings; he came back by evening and came to know that his wife has been missing.

Her body were found in a canal beside a farm land near her residence at night at 2 am. On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Injury mark was found on the back of her head.

Locals said, she might have gone to wetland by a small boat for collecting water lily; suddenly she slipped down from the boat and got injury on her head; and due to excessive blooding, she died.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum, 55, wife of Khorshed Mia, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Bauphal Municipality.

The deceased's husband said he spotted the body of Nazma hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 8am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the throat-slid body of an ethnic man from his father-in-law's house in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Chaithoyai Ong Marma alias Mosha Marma, 36, son of Bajendra Marma, was a resident of Lalchhari area under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mosha Marma got married with Chapaiye Marma, 20, of Dakshin Natunpara area under Patachhara Union five days back.

As he had another wife, the couple often locked into altercation over the matter.

However, police recovered his body from his father-in-law's house in Dakshin Natunpara area at dawn on Sunday.

