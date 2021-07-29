

Satkhira traders frustrated with unsold hides

One week after the Eid, they could not sell any of the hides they bought. Besides, donated hides preserved in mosques and madrasas are also left unsold. Meanwhile, the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have kept a close watch on the border to prevent leather smuggling to India.

According to the district Livestock office, 17 thousand cows and 34 thousand goats have been sacrificed in the district. The official price of cow leather is Tk 55 per square foot, and and the price of goat leather has been fixed at Tk 22 per square foot.

According to local sources, the government rate of buying rawhides has not been complied with anywhere. Traders have bought cowhides for Tk 300, maximum Tk 500. Most of the goat skins have not been sold and have been donated to mosques and madrasas. Besides, cowhides have been donated to the fund of the mosque and qawmi madrasa. These were found to be unsold.

SM Rubel, a businessman from Magura Village in Satkhira, said, "I sacrificed a cow and a goat worth one lakh taka." Since I could not sell leather at a fair price, I donated it to a qawmi madrasa next door.

Yusuf Jamil, a teacher of a qawmi madrasa 'Madrasatus Sahabah' in Dakshin Katiya in the town, said the people of the area donated 223 cows and 220 goats hides to our madrasa. The cowhides were sold on an average at Tk 475. But the buyers did not want to buy goat skins. Lastly, goat skins have been sold at only Tk 10 per pitch.

However, more than five hundred cowhides are lying in the qawmi madrasa located in Satkhira City College area. Madrasa authorities are in fear of serious losses if these are not sold at the cost of maintenance.

Maulana Habibur Rahman, a teacher at the madrasa, said leather was a big source of money. This year more than 500 hides have come to the madrasa. Processing with salt is going every day. However, I am worried because the buyers have not contacted us.

Abul Hashem, a businessman from Palashpol area in Satkhira, said, `I have been in the leather business for twenty years, bought some hides last year; I sold these to the traders of Jessore; but I did not get the money yet. This time I did not buy rawhides in fear of loss.

Jamaluddin, a trader from Sultanpur Barobazar area of Satkhira, said, "I have bought about one and a half thousand hides this time." But even after one week of Eid, not a single hide is sold. No one has contacted from Dhaka.

He further said that, on an average, I bought a hide for Tk 500. It takes a cost of more than Tk 200 to process with salt for a month. I don't know if I can sell the hides.

Jamaluddin further said that the buyers of leather in Satkhira are mainly traders and tannery owners of Jessore and Dhaka. Last year they took the leather, but a huge amount of money remains unpaid. Even after adding salt, the hides will be damaged after one month. On the one hand, the fear of not being able to sell the leather, and on the other hand, the reluctance to get the money for the leather sold. I am frustrated. I can't even leave the leather business because I am doing it for long.

Satkhira District Livestock Officer Dr Sahidul Islam said over 50,000 animals have been sacrificed in the district this year. The livestock office has informed the people about the price of hides by miking. The official rate for cow leather is Tk 55 per square foot, and and goat leather is Tk 22 per square foot. However, I have heard that the buyers did not buy it as a square foot but as a total.

Meanwhile, as a border district, the BGB is keeping a close watch on leather smuggling. Satkhira traders are keen to send hides to India as the price is good.

Lt. Col. Al Mahmoud, commander of the 33rd BGB, said, "There was a possibility of leather smuggling to India on Eid al-Azha. That is why we have kept a close watch on the border".

