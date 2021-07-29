Israel to issue 16,000 more work permits for Palestinians

JERUSALEM, July 28:Israel announced Wednesday it is to issue 16,000 more permits for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to work in its construction and hotel industries, taking the total to over 100,000.

"Israel intends to increase by 15,000 workers the quota of Palestinian residents of Judea and Samaria (the southern and northern West Bank) working in the field of construction," the Israeli military body responsible for civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, COGAT, said.

Another 1,000 permits will be issued to Palestinians working in Israeli hotels, it added.

The new permits will bring the number of Palestinians allowed to work in Israel to 106,000, with another 30,000 Palestinians authorised to work in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, a security official who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP.

The announcement followed discussions between Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. -AFP