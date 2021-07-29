India skips key London climate meet

NEW DELHI, July 28:India, the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped a key climate meeting of more than 50 countries, the environment ministry said Wednesday, citing technical and other difficulties.

The two-day conference in London was the first face-to-face talks among governments in more than 18 months and offered a chance of compromise ahead of the pivotal COP26 climate summit in November.

The talks on Sunday and Monday followed a G20 meeting last week in Naples where the leaders failed to reach a consensus, with India, a big player in climate negotiations, resisting a timeline to phase out coal power generation.

Other countries such as Russia, China and Turkey also resisted such efforts. -AFP



