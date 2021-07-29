Tropical storm makes landfall in northern Japan

TOKYO, July 28:A tropical storm hit northern Japan on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage and Olympic football matches in the region were due to go ahead.

Local authorities issued non-mandatory evacuation orders and set up emergency shelters as Tropical Storm Nepartak made landfall in northern Japan's Miyagi region shortly before 6:00 am (2100 GMT Tuesday).

The storm is passing south of Morioka city in Iwate prefecture, bringing "strong" but not "violent" winds of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Miyagi is hosting Olympic football matches on Wednesday -- some of the few Tokyo 2020 events that fans are allowed to attend -- but organisers said they would not be affected. -AFP



