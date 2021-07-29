Video
US moves to shield secrets in Saudi spy case in Canada

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RIYADH, July 28:US officials are intervening in a Canadian lawsuit involving a former Saudi spymaster, documents show, a rare move in a complex legal battle that threatens to blow the lid on sensitive undercover work.
Saad Aljabri, a former intelligence czar exiled in Canada, is embroiled in a bitter royal feud between ousted former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef (MBN) and current de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin     Salman (MBS).
Aljabri, long associated with covert Saudi-US counterterrorism operations, claimed last year in a sensational American lawsuit that in 2018 MBS sent a kill squad to assassinate him, while detaining two of his children.
In counter lawsuits in the US and Canada, a slew of Saudi-owned companies accused Aljabri of embezzling billions while working on covert operations under MBN, his former patron who is in detention after being deposed as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup.
The legal drama exposes the power plays within the secretive royal family.
But court documents show Washington is also in a bind as it seeks to protect national security secrets without jettisoning long-time ally Aljabri, who needs to produce the evidence of his intelligence collaboration to shore up his defence.
Washington could invoke the "state secrets privilege", which would allow it to resist a court-ordered disclosure of sensitive information in the US, legal experts say.    -AFP


