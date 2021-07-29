Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

I’m no astrologer’: Mamata Banerjee on who will lead united opposition

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

NEW DELHI, July 28:Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped today's mega meeting of the opposition about the Pegasus scandal, but at a press conference later, made it clear that she is at the forefront of the battle ahead, for which the parties should unite. Asked who will lead the opposition, she shot back, "I am not a political astrologer. It depends on situation. I have no problem if someone else leads".
Asked if she could be the face of the united opposition, she said, "I am a simple worker, I want to continue as a worker".
Indicating the need for long-term plans, Ms Banerjee said the talks will begin properly "after the parliament session".
"I spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav yesterday. We will be talking to all parties," said Ms Banerjee, adding that she will meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during her current visit to Delhi.
"There should be a common platform to work together. "All political parties in the opposition must work together. We will all sit together and work something out," said the Bengal Chief Minister, whose landslide victory in the recent state election in face of the BJP's formidable election machinery has added to her weight in the opposition.
Ms Banerjee and her party have been furious about the Pegasus issue as a consortium of news organisations investigating the issue claimed the phone number of Ms Banerjee's nephew, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, was part of the alleged list of potential surveillance targets.
Ms Banerjee today said her phone is already tapped and she has been unable to speak to anyone. "If Abhishek's (Mukherjee) phone is tapped, and I am talking to him, then, automatically my phone is tapped too. Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger," she said today.
The opposition has demanded an explanation from the government on the Pegasus issue, in view of vendor NSO's claim that its clients are only "vetted" governments.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel to issue 16,000 more work permits for Palestinians
India skips key London climate meet
Tropical storm makes landfall in northern Japan
US moves to shield secrets in Saudi spy case in Canada
UK to begin global vaccine rollout to Commonwealth, Asian nations
Foreign News
I’m no astrologer’: Mamata Banerjee on who will lead united opposition
Afghan will become ‘pariah state’ if Taliban seize power, says US


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft