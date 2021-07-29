Video
Sylhet may get nine more Covid vax centres

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, July 28: Authorities plan to set up at least nine more Covid vaccination centres in Sylhet as the city grapples with a devastating second wave of the pandemic.
Sylhet City Corporation has already sent a proposal to the Health Department in this regard and awaiting an approval from the latter, officials told UNB on Wednesday.
The vaccination drive is currently being carried out at Sylhet MAG Osmani Hospital and Divisional Police Lines Hospital in the city. With the proposed centres, the number of vaccination sites in Sylhet will rise to 11.
Md Jahidul Islam Sumon, chief health officer of Sylhet City Corporation, said that such an initiative has been taken to bring dynamism in the vaccination drive amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases.
"The Corporation's proposal could be approved by the Health Department by this week," he said, adding that the training of 40 health workers has already been completed for manning these proposed centres.
The venues of the proposed vaccination centres are Nagar Bhaban, Matrimangal Hospital, Uttar Par Binodini Nagar Health Center of Dhopadighi, Bagbari Nagar Health Center, Akhalia Biresh Chandra Nagar Health Center, Kadamtali Nagar Health Center, Kazitula Surjer Hasi Clinic, Tilagarh Surjer Hasi Clinic and Shahjalal Upashohor Health Center.    -UNB



