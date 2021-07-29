Video
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:31 AM
Gymnast Biles's Olympics in doubt after second pull-out over mental health

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

File photo taken on July 25, 2021 USA's Simone Biles

TOKYO, JULY 28: US superstar Simone Biles pulled out of a second Tokyo Olympics gymnastics competition to protect her mental health on Wednesday, raising serious doubt over her participation in the rest of the Games.
A day after her shock exit from the team event, USA Gymnastics said the 24-year-old had also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
The American arrived in Japan as one of the headline acts of the pandemic-postponed 2020 Games, shouldering an immense weight of expectation as she pursued a record-equalling nine career Olympic titles.
But she withdrew from the team competition after a shaky opening vault, and her struggles mean she may be unable to add to the four gold medals she won at the 2016 Rio Games.
"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
The US federation said a decision on whether Biles, who will be replaced by Jade Carey, would compete in individual event finals would be taken following daily evaluation.
"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her well-being," the statement said. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
After pulling out of the team event on Tuesday, in which she won a silver as a result of starting the final, Biles said she had to "do what's right for me and focus on my mental health".
"I just don't trust myself as much as I used to, and I don't know if it's age," she said. "I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics."
Support for the gymnast poured in from around the world following her withdrawal from the team final.
Michelle Obama tweeted: "Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the silver medal, Team @USA!"
Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao tweeted: "Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles."
Home fans are still coming to terms with Tuesday's defeat for Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who was playing her first event since withdrawing from the French Open citing mental health issues.    -AFP



Gymnast Biles's Olympics in doubt after second pull-out over mental health
