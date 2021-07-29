Japan's Ohashi steers choppy waters to seal Tokyo pool double

TOKYO, JULY 28: Japan's Yui Ohashi secured an unprecedented golden double for the Olympic hosts with a win in the women's 200m individual medley Wednesday, less than two years after she considered quitting swimming because of depression.

The unheralded Ohashi produced a strong finishing freestyle leg to touch the wall in 2min 08.52sec, ahead of Americans Alex Walsh on 2:08.65 and Kate Douglass in 2:09.04. It added to her triumph in the 400m medley on Sunday, making her the first Japanese woman to win two gold medals at a summer Games.

"I swam believing in myself. I really did not think of winning the gold," she said.

"I swam the last part of the race thinking win or lose, I want to be able to say I have no regrets. I made it somehow."

Such self-belief was hard-won for Ohashi, who entered the Games ranked 17th in the 200m IM and sixth in the 400 IM after battling two health crises that threatened her career.

The first was when she suffered extreme fatigue before being diagnosed with anaemia in 2015, forcing an overhaul of her diet and training regime. -AFP











