Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Japan's Ohashi steers choppy waters to seal Tokyo pool double

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

TOKYO, JULY 28: Japan's Yui Ohashi secured an unprecedented golden double for the Olympic hosts with a win in the women's 200m individual medley Wednesday, less than two years after she considered quitting swimming because of depression.
The unheralded Ohashi produced a strong finishing freestyle leg to touch the wall in 2min 08.52sec, ahead of Americans Alex Walsh on 2:08.65 and Kate Douglass in 2:09.04. It added to her triumph in the 400m medley on Sunday, making her the first Japanese woman to win two gold medals at a summer Games.
"I swam believing in myself. I really did not think of winning the gold," she said.
"I swam the last part of the race thinking win or lose, I want to be able to say I have no regrets. I made it somehow."
Such self-belief was hard-won for Ohashi, who entered the Games ranked 17th in the 200m IM and sixth in the 400 IM after battling two health crises that threatened her career.
The first was when she suffered extreme fatigue before being diagnosed with anaemia in 2015, forcing an overhaul of her diet and training regime.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gymnast Biles's Olympics in doubt after second pull-out over mental health
Exhausted Titmus seizes Ledecky's Olympic 200m crown
Japan's Ohashi steers choppy waters to seal Tokyo pool double
Britain win gold in swimming relay, just miss world record
Quarantined Dutch athletes demand fresh air
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Brazil into Olympics quarters, Germany out
McKeon, Schoenmaker fire warning shots with Olympic swim records


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft