Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat



Serbia's Novak Djokovic prepares to return the ball to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles third round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.

World number one Djokovic continued his bid for a calendar Golden Slam by defeating 34th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to extend his winning run to 21 matches.

The Serb, a singles bronze medallist in 2008, faced a quick turnaround as he was due to partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles later.

Medvedev stayed on course to meet Djokovic in the men's final as the Russian second seed overcame Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

But the two-time Grand Slam runner-up, who had urged organisers to delay start times after his opening match, again found the temperatures testing as the extreme weather policy was implemented.

"Even from the first set I didn't feel good enough with my breathing. I felt like my diaphragm was blocked, I couldn't breathe properly," said Medvedev, who took a medical timeout and received two visits from the trainer.

Asked by the umpire if he was OK during the second set, the Russian replied: "I can finish the match, but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible?"

"I think it was the most humid day we had so far, maybe the hottest," added Medvedev.

"The sun was pretty hot. At the end of the second set I just had darkness in my eyes. I was bending over, and I couldn't get my breathing together. I was ready to just fall down on the court."

Following a 10-minute interval between the second and third sets, Medvedev broke Fognini and won the first three games of the decider.

He saved three break points at 4-2 before clinching victory, going through to a last-eight clash with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. -AFP













