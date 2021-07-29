Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Serbia's Novak Djokovic prepares to return the ball to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles third round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic prepares to return the ball to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles third round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.

TOKYO, JULY 28: Novak Djokovic set up a quarter-final with Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday as gold medal rival Daniil Medvedev struggled with the heat, even asking the chair umpire who would be responsible if he died.
World number one Djokovic continued his bid for a calendar Golden Slam by defeating 34th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to extend his winning run to 21 matches.
The Serb, a singles bronze medallist in 2008, faced a quick turnaround as he was due to partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles later.
Medvedev stayed on course to meet Djokovic in the men's final as the Russian second seed overcame Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
But the two-time Grand Slam runner-up, who had urged organisers to delay start times after his opening match, again found the temperatures testing as the extreme weather policy was implemented.
"Even from the first set I didn't feel good enough with my breathing. I felt like my diaphragm was blocked, I couldn't breathe properly," said Medvedev, who took a medical timeout and received two visits from the trainer.
Asked by the umpire if he was OK during the second set, the Russian replied: "I can finish the match, but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible?"
"I think it was the most humid day we had so far, maybe the hottest," added Medvedev.
"The sun was pretty hot. At the end of the second set I just had darkness in my eyes. I was bending over, and I couldn't get my breathing together. I was ready to just fall down on the court."
Following a 10-minute interval between the second and third sets, Medvedev broke Fognini and won the first three games of the decider.
He saved three break points at 4-2 before clinching victory, going through to a last-eight clash with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gymnast Biles's Olympics in doubt after second pull-out over mental health
Exhausted Titmus seizes Ledecky's Olympic 200m crown
Japan's Ohashi steers choppy waters to seal Tokyo pool double
Britain win gold in swimming relay, just miss world record
Quarantined Dutch athletes demand fresh air
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Brazil into Olympics quarters, Germany out
McKeon, Schoenmaker fire warning shots with Olympic swim records


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft