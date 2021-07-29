Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'

Badminton number one Momota out of Olympics after moment of 'weakness'

TOKYO, JULY 28: Japanese world badminton number one Kento Momota blamed his own "weakness" as he crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics in the first round on Wednesday.
Unseeded South Korean Heo Kwang-hee beat Momota 21-15, 21-19 to end his gold-medal bid after just two games, a day after Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka also made an early exit.
Momota won a record 11 titles in 2019 to cement his place as the undisputed best badminton player in the world.
But he was almost forced to retire last year after a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries, and he admitted his killer instinct of old had not yet returned.
"Previously, when a game went like this, I would be able to recover and think clearly," said a visibly stunned Momota.
"I would have been able to pull through. But I couldn't recover tonight, and that's down to my weakness."
Momota fractured his eye socket in the accident in January last year which killed the driver of the vehicle taking him to the airport after winning the Malaysia Masters.
He suffered double vision and needed surgery on a bone near his eye that delayed his comeback, leaving him fearing his career was over.
He returned to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo -- five years after being banned from the 2016 Rio Games for illegal gambling.
But his confidence deserted him when Heo began to gain a foothold in the first game, and he was unable to reassert control.
"I was 10-5 up in the first game, I wasn't moving badly and I had an attacking image in my mind," said Momota.
"But then I lost a few points in a row and my opponent beat me to 11, which affected me mentally and I didn't recover. I came up short."
Momota admitted making his Olympic debut had overwhelmed him.
"It's really difficult to go about things the way you usually do when you're playing on this stage," he said.
"A lot of things happened, but thanks to the efforts of many people I got to feel the tension and experience what it's like to play at an Olympics. I really appreciate that."
Momota smiled incredulously as his shots failed to find their range early in the game, but looked ashen-faced when it became clear that he was in serious danger.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gymnast Biles's Olympics in doubt after second pull-out over mental health
Exhausted Titmus seizes Ledecky's Olympic 200m crown
Japan's Ohashi steers choppy waters to seal Tokyo pool double
Britain win gold in swimming relay, just miss world record
Quarantined Dutch athletes demand fresh air
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Brazil into Olympics quarters, Germany out
McKeon, Schoenmaker fire warning shots with Olympic swim records


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft