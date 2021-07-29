



Diya competes her Belarus rival today

Earlier, Diya Siddique got off to a good start on the opening day of Tokyo Olympic as she finished 36th among the 64th competitors in the recurve individual qualification round event.

Diya and Ruman Sana also made it to the 16-team recurve mixed team final event as the last team with a collective score of 1297 though both the archers eventually eliminated in the pre-quarter-final stage of recurve mixed event losing to top ranked Korea.

Meanwhile, top archer Ruman Sana's Olympics mission ended after losing a fighting 4-6 set points defeat to his Canadian rival Duenas Crispin in second elimination round of recurve men's individual event held on Tuesday last.

The Bangladesh contingent is getting smaller in the Tokyo Olympics. Shooter Abdullah Hel Baki was also eliminated from the games competition.

National swimmer Ariful Islam and British-born-Bangladeshi female swimmer Junayna Ahmed will compete in the men's and women's 50m freestyle swimming event respectively on Friday (July 30). Ariful will take part in the number four heat while Junayna Ahmed will compete in number three heat.

Meanwhile, athlete Mohammad Jahir Raihan will take to the field to compete in the 400m round qualifying in the athletics event scheduled for August 1. -BSS













