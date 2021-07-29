

MBL distributes food, health gears at Patuakhali

An initiative by Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam food and health safety equipments have been distributed among helpless street and slum dwellers of Baufal on Wednesday at Baufal Press Club premises, says a press release.

Al Mamun, Head of MBL Kalaiya Branch and Md. Alamgir Hossain, In-charge of Kalishuri Bazar sub-branch, Kamruzzaman Bachchu, President of Baufal Press Club, Ohiduzzaman Duke, General Secretary of Baufal Press Club were present among others.