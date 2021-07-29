Standard Bank holds its 346th board meeting



346th Board Meeting of Standard Bank Ltd held recently through digital platform. Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, says a press release.It was attended by Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, Md. Monzur Alam, S. A. M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md. Zahedul Hoque, Al-Haj Mohd. Yousuf Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Md. Abul Hossain and Najmul Huq Chaudhury.Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza also attended the meeting.