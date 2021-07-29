

Earnings per share of NRBC Bank doubled in Q2'21

The consolidated EPS in the quarter (April- June) stands at Tk 1.11 which was Tk 0.49. At the mentioned period of time the solo EPS has increased to Tk 1.05 from Tk 0.48.The growth of EPS in last 1 year was 126%.

At the end of the current year the consolidated size of the balance sheet (including off-balance sheet) of the bank stands at 17 thousand 619 crore 33 lakh which was 13 thousand 38 crore 21 lacs taka in the last year.

The consolidated NAV at this year June is 1 thousand 128 crore 73 lacs 2 thousand 903 taka which was 983 crore 50 lacs 67 thousand 172 taka. Solo NAV is 1 thousand 120 crore 64 lacs 87 thousand 7 taka which was 979 crore 75 lacs 43 thousand 710 taka.

On the other hand, the consolidated NAV per share at June 2021 stands at Tk 15.30 whereas it was Tk 13.33 in the last December last year. The solo NAV per share is Tk 15.19 which was Tk 13.28 in last December.

It was informed through the board meeting that ,the bank has gone for expansion of network and banking services during corona pandemic. Emphasis was given on disbursement of loans and advances in Islamic banking and microcredit beside the conventional banking.

As a result, the total loan disbursement has increased 34%. The total loans disbursed in June 2021 was Tk 8 thousand 605 crore which was Tk 6 thousand 435 crore at the same time of last year.

Besides, the deposit collection has increased 25% and crossed 10 thousand crore for the first time. Present deposit of the bank stands at 10 thousand 577 crore. The present number of branches is 83 which was 75 in the June of the last year. The number of sub branch has increased to 450 from 182. These new branches have new employments of almost 2,500 people.

SM Parvez Tamal ,Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting which was held virtually. Rafikul Islam Mia Arjoo ,Vice chairman, other directors and other high officials were present during the meeting.





