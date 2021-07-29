Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Earnings per share of NRBC Bank doubled in Q2'21

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Earnings per share of NRBC Bank doubled in Q2'21

Earnings per share of NRBC Bank doubled in Q2'21

The earnings per share (EPS) of NRBC Bank has increased more than twice raising its net asset value (NAV) in the second quarter of the current calendar year, according to unaudited financial statement, approved by  the board of Directors on Tuesday.
The consolidated EPS in the quarter (April- June) stands at Tk 1.11  which was Tk 0.49. At the mentioned period of time the solo EPS  has increased to Tk 1.05  from Tk 0.48.The growth of EPS in last 1 year was 126%.
At the end of the current year the consolidated  size of the balance sheet (including off-balance sheet) of the bank stands at 17 thousand 619 crore 33 lakh which was 13 thousand 38 crore 21 lacs taka in the last year.
The consolidated NAV at this year June is 1 thousand 128 crore 73 lacs 2 thousand 903  taka which was 983 crore 50 lacs 67 thousand 172 taka. Solo NAV is 1 thousand 120 crore 64 lacs 87 thousand 7 taka which was 979 crore 75 lacs 43 thousand 710 taka.
 On the other hand, the consolidated NAV per share at June 2021 stands at Tk 15.30 whereas it was Tk 13.33 in the last December last year. The solo NAV per share is Tk 15.19 which was Tk 13.28 in last December.
It was informed through the board meeting that ,the bank has gone for expansion of network and banking services during corona pandemic. Emphasis was given on disbursement of loans and advances in Islamic banking and microcredit beside the conventional banking.
 As a result, the total loan disbursement has increased 34%. The total loans disbursed in June 2021 was Tk 8 thousand 605 crore which was Tk 6 thousand 435 crore at the same time of last year.
Besides, the deposit collection has increased 25% and crossed 10 thousand crore for the first time. Present deposit of the bank stands at 10 thousand 577 crore. The present number of branches is 83 which was 75 in the June of the last year. The number of sub branch has increased to 450 from 182. These new branches have new employments of almost 2,500 people.
SM Parvez Tamal ,Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting which was held virtually. Rafikul Islam Mia Arjoo ,Vice chairman, other directors and other high officials were present during the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL distributes food, health gears at Patuakhali
Standard Bank holds its 346th board meeting
Earnings per share of NRBC Bank doubled in Q2'21
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds business dev confce
American Airlines urges pilots to conserve jet fuel
BICM holds research seminar in city
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Developing countries urged to increase agri research


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft