IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds business dev confce

Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised Business Development Conference at virtual platform recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Salim Anwar, Mohammad Sayeed Ullah and G. M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Executive Vice Presidents of the bank addressed the conference.Presided over by Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone, the conference was attended by Head of Branches and officials under the Rajshahi Zone.