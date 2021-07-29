Video
American Airlines urges pilots to conserve jet fuel

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW YORK, July 28: American Airlines on Monday urged its pilots to do everything possible to save fuel, warning that a supply crunch in the United States is challenging company operations.
"Use all available fuel savings strategies when possible," Managing Director of Flight Operations John Dudley said in a memo to pilots. "Every gallon of jet fuel saved is helpful."
Airline industry officials said the problem stemmed from lower pipeline supplies of jet fuel, which ceded pipeline capacity to gasoline, diesel and other fuels during the pandemic when airline travel slowed to trickle.
Other factors behind the supply crunch include shortages of trucks and drivers to transport fuel, Dudley said.
"These challenges are not only impacting airports and airlines but also the efforts to fight the large forest fires on the West Coast," the memo said.
The fuel crunch is the latest problem facing US carriers, which are experiencing a vaccine-fueled surge in travel demand after the anemic travel consumption during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
An American spokesman referred questions to airline trade group, Airlines for America, saying the issue was not specific to the carrier.
The trade group said the fuel crunch primarily affects smaller airports in the western United States.
"Carriers are taking proactive measures such as having aircraft take on extra fuel at non-impacted origin airports in order to supplement the fuel supply at impacted destination airports," Airlines for America said.
The warning follows a statement Saturday from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and three members of the Nevada congressional delegation reporting that they had been warned of "potential jet fuel shortages" at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.    AFP


