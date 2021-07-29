BICM holds research seminar in city

Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets (BICM) held a research Seminar in the city on Tuesday.

Assistant professor of BICM Dr Nasir Uddin presented the keynote paper titled "How to Increase the Depth of the Share Market in Bangladesh: The Potential Role of MNCs" at the seminar, which 5th in series, said a press release.

Executive President of the institute Dr Mahmuda Akhter presided over the seminar where Md Rezaul Kari, executive director of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Md Riyad Mation, managing director and ECO of BMSL Investment Ltd., also secretary general of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers' Association were present as speakers while Wajid Hasan Shah, director (studies) of BICM was the moderator of the seminar.

The potential role of multinational companies to increase the depth of the stock market in Bangladesh was presented details in the seminar

Among others, BICM faculty members, high officials and guests were present at the seminar.



