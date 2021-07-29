Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

However, daily trade turnover plunged to one-month low to Tk 13608.976 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 14628.109 million.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 37.55 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 6,417.19.

Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 14.74 points to finish at 2,323.49 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.13 points to close at 1,396.41.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 218 advanced, 122 declined and 35 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

FUWANGCER dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by Saif Power, Beximco, GPH Ispat and Central Insurance.

Peoples Insurance was the day's top gainer, rising 10 per cent, while HEIDELBCEM was the worst loser, shedding 5.13 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 89.36 points to settle at 18621.708 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 54.64 points to close at 11,182.31.

Of the issues traded, 103 declined, 172 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 3.55 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 66.69 crore. BSS











