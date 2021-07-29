Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
However, daily trade turnover plunged to one-month low to Tk 13608.976 million on the country's premier bourse which was Tk 14628.109 million.
After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 37.55 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 6,417.19.
Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 14.74 points to finish at 2,323.49 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.13 points to close at 1,396.41.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 218 advanced, 122 declined and 35 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
FUWANGCER dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by Saif Power, Beximco, GPH Ispat and Central Insurance.
Peoples Insurance was the day's top gainer, rising 10 per cent, while HEIDELBCEM was the worst loser, shedding 5.13 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 89.36 points to settle at 18621.708 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 54.64 points to close at 11,182.31.
Of the issues traded, 103 declined, 172 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 3.55 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 66.69 crore.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL distributes food, health gears at Patuakhali
Standard Bank holds its 346th board meeting
Earnings per share of NRBC Bank doubled in Q2'21
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds business dev confce
American Airlines urges pilots to conserve jet fuel
BICM holds research seminar in city
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Developing countries urged to increase agri research


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft