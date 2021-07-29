Developing countries urged to increase agri research

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque urged the developing countries to strengthen mutual cooperation in research, innovation and exchange of knowledge aiming to increase agricultural outputs.

He came up with call while virtually addressing the three-day food system pre-summit of the United Nations titled 'the potential of science and innovation for transformation of food system' from his Secretariat office on Tuesday.

The Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) and the International Farmers' Organization jointly organized the event.

Razzaque said the present government has been working sincerely to ensure the country's food and nutritional security.

He said the government is providing all-out support, including adequate budgetary allocation for research and innovation, to utilize the potential of science.

The research institutes of the country have already developed many improved varieties of paddy, wheat, maize, fruits and vegetables and necessary technologies, he said.

The agriculture minister said Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has innovated more than 100 rice varieties and of those, 26 varieties are climate-friendly.

The Bangladesh Atomic Agriculture Research Institute and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute have developed a number of crop varieties that are resistant to climate change, he said.

In addition, Razzaque said, the country's scientists have innovated the world's first zinc-rich rice variety.

Along with the governments' efforts, the regional and international actions and cooperation are needed to tackle various challenges, including climate change, growing food demand and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"The developing countries in particular should increase mutual cooperation and work in unison to this end," the agriculture minister added. BSS

















