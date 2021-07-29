Video
Bangladesh Finance: A new journey begins

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance: A new journey begins

Bangladesh Finance: A new journey begins

BD Finance officially relaunches as "Bangladesh Finance" at an event on the online platform on Wednesday, says a press release.
Bangladesh Finance Ltd is a financial organization that has been serving the people of Bangladesh since 1999 and is listed on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges.
The announcement was attended by Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Manwar Hossain, Chairman, Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO, Directors of Bangladesh Finance, and a number of well-known personalities, as well as journalists.
"I hope Bangladesh Finance, under their new branded name, would safeguard the interest of its shareholders in the capital market," says Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. Their efforts to generate employers rather than employees, to develop SME entrepreneurs and startups, and to engage the younger generation in raising their voices are commendable."
"We wish to represent the entire country, make a difference in people's lives, and make a significant contribution to the Bangladeshi people. We are Bangladesh Finance, a financial organization serving Bangladesh's people." Chairman of Bangladesh Finance, Manwar Hossain, states.
Bangladesh Finance has played a role in the economic well-being of over 10,000 households and the growth of countless companies with various institutional investments and shareholders and is now offering financial services through more than 300 personnel, including two subsidiary companies. It offers financial services to a wide range of individuals and businesses in order to contribute to Bangladesh's social and economic development.
It should be mentioned that the corporation has recently played a pivotal role in attracting foreign investment to the country. Bangladesh Finance was named Bangladesh's "Most Innovative Financial Solution Provider" in 2019 and just received a Double A-minus credit rating. Islamic Sharia-based business services have been implemented in light of the country's mainly Muslim population's sacred faith.


