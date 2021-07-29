BD, Australia colleges hold workshop on digital skills tomorrow

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, will hold a free student development workshop titled 'Digital Skills for a Great Career and Higher Education' from 11 AM - 12 PM (1 Hour) on Friday (July 30).

Bangladeshi students. Attendees will receive a joint certificate of participation from Monash College, Australia and Universal College Bangladesh, according to a press release.

The virtual workshop on the zoom platform will be conducted by Dr. Shannon Rios, Manager, Education Strategy, Learning and Teaching, Monash College Diplomas, Monash College. This expert-curated online workshop is an endeavor from Universal College Bangladesh to enlighten the learners about myriads of digital skills that will help them excel in their careers and succeed in higher education.

The facilitator will shed light on different topics such as digital literacy (adaptability and comfortability in digital space), higher education expectations (Moodle, online classes) and future digital skills (3D printing, app development, web design) etc.

UCB is an STS Group venture. Dr. Sandeep, Group CEO of STS Group commented that In an era when digital transformation is in full swing everywhere, the education sector has also undergone major changes. And that to cope with this changing world, the students and people from the academic community need to develop a new set of skills that will keep them ahead of others when it comes to their career and higher education opportunities.

"This workshop will definitely be an exciting opportunity for those who want to remain ahead of the times by acquiring time-befitting digital skills," he added.

Join the free workshop by registering in this link - https://tinyurl.com/UCB-SDP3 or visit their social media handles and website to know more. Details provided below.







