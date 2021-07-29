Video
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
RAKUB continues helping farmers’ recoup C-19 losses

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, July 28: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has been continuously helping the farmers of the country's northwest region offset their losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
The specialized commercial bank has been providing loans to the affected people in agriculture and other sectors to enable them to get back to normal life.
The Board of Directors of the bank was taking part in the 535th board meeting virtually recently with its Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal in the chair.
 Through its 383 branches at present, RAKUB has been operating its activities as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting the agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors.
Directors Dr Humayun Kabir, Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, Sirajul Islam, Tofaz Uddin, Bidhu Bhushan Roy and Dr Ismail Haque joined the meeting from their respective offices while RAKUB Managing Director Ismail Hossain and others concerned took part from the RAKUB headquarters board room.
Managing Director Ismail Hossain told the meeting that the bank is working to bring all existing agricultural potential sectors and sub-sectors under qualitative and quantitative investments for making the region's agro-based economy more vibrant amid the Covid-19 pandemic.    -BSS


