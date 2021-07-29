Video
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

FBCCI donates medical gears for C-19 patients in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 28: The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex body of the country's businessmen and industrialists,  provided modern medical equipment and machinery to the Rangpur Health Department for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients.
Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice-president of FBCCI, Former President of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (BCI) and Former President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry handed over the materials at a function here as the chief guest on Tuesday.
Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Motaharul Islam received 10 oxygen cylinders (full sets), two high flow nasal canola (full sets), two oxygen concentrator machines and other medical supplies and machineries donated by the FBCCI.
He also received 50 pillows and 50 bed sheets donated by Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the under-treatment of corona patients at dedicated corona hospitals.
 President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu presided over the function organized abiding the health directives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
 Divisional Deputy Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam, Rangpur Civil Surgeon Dr Herambo Kumar Roy, Rangpur Chamber Senior Vice-president Md Azizul Islam Mintu and Vice President Manjur Ahmed Azad were present as special guests.
 Dr Motaharul thanked the FBCCI for providing modern medical equipment and machinery to the Rangpur Health Department.
 Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said the FBCCI has taken initiative to stand by the people suffering from Covid-19 at the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alongside the government efforts to face the second wave of the deadly virus.
He hoped that businessmen from all over the country would come forward from their respective positions to save the lives of Covid-19 patients.
"Treatment of Covid-19 patients is highly expensive. With the rise of diagnosed patients, it is gradually becoming almost impossible to handle the treatment of this extremely infectious disease in government hospitals alone," he said.
"It is very important to take special measures for the treatment of the poor people infected with Covid-19 in private hospitals as well," he said and called upon all people to abide by the hygiene rules.
He urged journalists present on the occasion to play a stronger role in creating mass public awareness about the severity of Covid-19 infection to inspire people in abiding by the health directives, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.
He said the FBCCI has taken an initiative to provide 10 million face masks, 2,000 oxygen cylinders, 200 high-flow nasal cannulas, 200 oxygen concentrators through 64 district-level chambers of commerce and industry and 450 associations in the country.
"Besides, initiatives have been taken to set up oxygen booths in front of different hospitals to make oxygen available for Covid-19 infected patients in a bid to save their lives across the country," he said.
Rangpur Chamber President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury thanked the FBCCI for providing emergency medical equipment and machinery for ensuring health services of the people of Rangpur during the Covid-19 pandemic.    -BSS


