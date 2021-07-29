Walton promotes BD in USA roadshow: BSEC chief



BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam is delivering speech at the first session of ongoing Bangladesh investment roadshow in the US, in New York on Monday.

Electronics giant Walton, Eastern Bank and Nagad are helping everyone to positively present Bangladesh in the ongoing road show in the United States, says news portal risngbd.com

He also said that the companies and traders listed on the country's stock market have come abroad to do something for the country. Participating in this road show, they are actually promoting the positive Bangladesh here.

Prof Shibli Rubayat, and also a former Dhaka University teacher and researcher, came up with the comments in a question-answer session at the ongoing roadshow's first session in New York, USA.

He said, 'We are proud to say that our listed companies and traders have come to the United States today to promote Bangladesh. They are doing business well in Bangladesh. Walton, Eastern Bank and Nagad have come to the United States for this event when UCB Bank was in Dubai for the same roadshow.'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's private sector adviser Salman F Rahman, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BSEC Commissioner Dr Mizanur Rahman and Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Engineer Golam Murshed also present among others at that time.

The week-long roadshow, an initiative of BSEC, to showcase the strength and opportunities of business and investment in Bangladesh for the investors abroad, was begun from Manhattan, New York on July 26, last.

The programme aimed to conduct a summit in participation with the potential investors of the region. Yesterday's main program was held at the InterContinental New York Barclay's hotel ballroom. The ballroom was surrounded by stalls and display centers of several organizations along with meeting rooms.

Superbrand Walton's ten-member high-level delegation joined the mega event as Walton is emphasizing this roadshow in order to make its place among the top giants in the global market soon.

The roadshow has been arranged in the USA as a part of the celebration of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

The main title of the USA roadshow is- 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials Of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh.' The roadshow will run until August 2 in four cities across the United States. The first day of the roadshow consisted of two sessions- Morning and Afternoon.

However, on July 28, the second roadshow was held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Washington D.C. The third roadshow is set to be held on July 30 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, Los Angeles and the final roadshow would be held on August 2 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Silicon Valley.

This roadshow aims to enhance the understanding and accessibility to the business and investment in Bangladesh by discussing the errands with the stakeholders.





Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, on Monday said the private sector is now coming forward to make Bangladesh well known abroad.Electronics giant Walton, Eastern Bank and Nagad are helping everyone to positively present Bangladesh in the ongoing road show in the United States, says news portal risngbd.comHe also said that the companies and traders listed on the country's stock market have come abroad to do something for the country. Participating in this road show, they are actually promoting the positive Bangladesh here.Prof Shibli Rubayat, and also a former Dhaka University teacher and researcher, came up with the comments in a question-answer session at the ongoing roadshow's first session in New York, USA.He said, 'We are proud to say that our listed companies and traders have come to the United States today to promote Bangladesh. They are doing business well in Bangladesh. Walton, Eastern Bank and Nagad have come to the United States for this event when UCB Bank was in Dubai for the same roadshow.'Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's private sector adviser Salman F Rahman, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BSEC Commissioner Dr Mizanur Rahman and Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Engineer Golam Murshed also present among others at that time.The week-long roadshow, an initiative of BSEC, to showcase the strength and opportunities of business and investment in Bangladesh for the investors abroad, was begun from Manhattan, New York on July 26, last.The programme aimed to conduct a summit in participation with the potential investors of the region. Yesterday's main program was held at the InterContinental New York Barclay's hotel ballroom. The ballroom was surrounded by stalls and display centers of several organizations along with meeting rooms.Superbrand Walton's ten-member high-level delegation joined the mega event as Walton is emphasizing this roadshow in order to make its place among the top giants in the global market soon.The roadshow has been arranged in the USA as a part of the celebration of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.The main title of the USA roadshow is- 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials Of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh.' The roadshow will run until August 2 in four cities across the United States. The first day of the roadshow consisted of two sessions- Morning and Afternoon.However, on July 28, the second roadshow was held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Washington D.C. The third roadshow is set to be held on July 30 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, Los Angeles and the final roadshow would be held on August 2 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Silicon Valley.This roadshow aims to enhance the understanding and accessibility to the business and investment in Bangladesh by discussing the errands with the stakeholders.