WB to support CPA to build  non-revenue part of Bay Terminal

The World Bank (WB) will provide financial and technical supports to the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) to construct breakwater and navigational channel, the non-revenue portion of the Bay Terminal.

To this end, the multilateral development partner has already given their consent and the WB team is ready to help prepare terms of reference (TOR) for hiring an individual environmental and social expert by CPA to provide technical support as well as to coordinate with the WB team.

Talking to BSS, CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan said CPA is going to construct the largest container terminal for enhancing trade with other countries to boost the country's economy with 24-hour navigability and unhindered movement of ships during the night.

"Based on the current development plans for the expansion of the container handling capacity in Chittagong Port, an estimation of the required container and cargo handling capacity for the new Bay Terminal has been made," he added.

Considering all these aspects in the conceptual master plan, he said, CPA will create 5 kilometers breakwater, 18.3 million cm navigational access channel dredging and three terminals facilities.

He said CPA will build one terminal of three jetties while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The CPA chief said the main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh by constructing the 'Bay Terminal' and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating the neighboring countries with speedy port services.

"The existing yearly container handling capacity of the Chattogram Port is around 3.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) container. We have to increase the handling capacity as per our growing demand. The 'Bay Terminal' will increase the container handling capacity to 5 million TEUs" he added.

He mentioned that this is another 'dream' project for the country and it will further strengthen the country's journey towards the ocean as well as boost Bangladesh's trade and commerce.

Joint Secretary (Planning) of the Shipping Ministry Rafique Ahmed Siddique said Bay Terminal Project will be developed in phases and three terminals of equal size will be constructed.

"Three terminals, breakwater, dredging of the navigation channel, hinterland connectivity and associated infrastructures are planned for the Bay Terminal Project. Additionally, the infrastructure to connect the all three phases of proposed Bay Terminal to the existing transport network such as a connector road and possible railway links, which are planned with financing from other multilateral development banks," he added.

He informed that World Bank team will help to prepare a TOR for hiring an individual Environmental and Social expert by CPA to provide technical support as well as to coordinate with the World Bank team.

The World Bank team will also help to prepare a TOR for engagement of consulting firm to conduct Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (EIA) of the Bay Terminal Project, he added.

He also informed that the appointment of a consultant for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal is in the final stage.

After completion of the feasibility study, Rafique Ahmed Siddique, said the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the project and then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.

"The World Bank received Government of Bangladesh's indicative financing request of US$350 million for the construction of breakwater and navigation access channel on April 13, 2021. The Bank confirmed intension to finance on the project. However, the project cost will be confirmed after the feasibility study," he added.

And then, the CPA will invite contractors for construction and operation of the project and then the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project, he said.

The feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in June, 2022 next, he mentioned.

So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in July, 2022 which is expected to be completed in 2026 next, he added.

It may be mentioned that several foreign firms have already shown interest for construction and operation of the project under PPP system.

Of them, Port of Singapore Authority (PSA), DP World of UAE and Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. -BSS





