

GSK’s Walmsley battles hostile investors and Covid slump

She is one of a small number of women to lead a large UK company and has become a fixture of global business circles after boosting GSK's research efforts.

The 52-year-old Briton was appointed to the helm of the pharmaceutical heavyweight in 2017 and has navigated it through the storm of the global pandemic, during which time it has fallen behind in the development of a vaccine.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) has said it hopes to launch its own jab, developed by France's Sanofi, at the end of 2021, trailing in the wake of Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, which was an early mover in the market despite having little prior experience in vaccine development.

As the company faces Covid-19 headwinds, Walmsley has said she aims to completely reshape it with the creation of a "new GSK", separate from its over-the-counter and drugstore business.

It will refocus on infectious diseases, oncology and respiratory diseases, promising its shareholders increased sales and profitability under the plans.

GSK's financial performance has slumped during the pandemic.

As the coronavirus has become a priority over other health concerns, the company has seen lower sales for other treatments including antibiotics and other vaccines, like Shingrix for shingles.

Walmsley's remuneration has also been cut for 2020, to £7 million ($9.7 million, 8 million euros) from £8.1 million in 2019.

As GSK tries to put the struggles of the pandemic behind it and deliver Walmsley's vision for the future, investment by the US activist fund Elliott Management has brought more complications. -AFP









