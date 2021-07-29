Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gold holds steady as markets await Fed verdict

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Gold holds steady as markets await Fed verdict

Gold holds steady as markets await Fed verdict

July 28: Gold prices held steady near the key $1,800-per-ounce level on Wednesday as investors held back from making large bets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.
The Fed's policy statement is due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, followed by a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,800.40 per ounce, as of 0857 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,798.90.
"Gold prices continue their slow dance around $1,800 mark. It seems the market is unable to find a clear direction either way, and investors are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee meeting ... there is very little volatility," Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis, said.
Gold prices fell 7% last month to register their biggest monthly decline since November 2016, following a hawkish tilt from the U.S. central bank.
Investors now will be looking out for cues on when the central bank will begin to taper its monetary support amid fast-rising prices and any view on the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant.
"The majority of Fed representatives, including Fed Chair Powell, still regard this (inflation) as a transitory development," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
"This means that hawkish surprises are not particularly likely today, especially as there will be no new projections for growth, inflation or the dot plot envisaged by the FOMC members this time."
The dollar, meanwhile, edged 0.1% higher, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Elsewhere, silver rose 0.5% to $24.79 per ounce, after having hit its lowest level in nearly four months at $24.46 on Tuesday. Palladium was up 0.1% at $2,610.05, and platinum rose 0.6% to $1,056.52.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL distributes food, health gears at Patuakhali
Standard Bank holds its 346th board meeting
Earnings per share of NRBC Bank doubled in Q2'21
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds business dev confce
American Airlines urges pilots to conserve jet fuel
BICM holds research seminar in city
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Developing countries urged to increase agri research


Latest News
A birthday gift: Israeli woman donates kidney to Gaza boy
562 arrested for lockdown violation in city
OxyJet of BUET to supply oxygen to Covid patients gets approval
4 Nigerian nationals sent to jail in narcotics case
Germany, Argentina football teams crash out of Tokyo Olympics
World economy seen growing 6% in 2021: IMF
CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans
US slaps sanctions on Syria armed group with Turkey links
Taliban tell China Afghanistan will not be base for separatists
COVID-19: Latest global developments
Most Read News
BCL distributes healthcare materials among underprivileged children
Ronaldo undergoes Juve medical
Sofa’s “Alatchakra”: Remarkable revelations about War of Liberation
Muhith contracts Covid-19
An analysis on lockdown and lax enforcement
Hepatitis: A deadly disease
Dengue adds headache to C-19-ridden health services
Forest management in Bangladesh: Loopholes and inadequacies
Afghan soldiers flee attack, cross Pakistan border
Don’t be hesitant about taking Covid test: PM to rural people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft