OPPO brings flash charging tech for smartphone users

Leading global smart device brand OPPO has recently held its "What's Next for Flash Charging?" OPPO Flash Charge Open Day, during which it unveiled the development of its Flash Charge technology solution.

OPPO has always placed efficiency and safety at the forefront of its development of Flash Charge technology. Based on this concept, OPPO has introduced a five-fold safety protection system to improve safety in VOOC Flash Charge technology, and has been exploring how new materials, AI algorithms, charging architectures and other factors can be used to deliver further innovations, says a press release.

OPPO has also unveiled its new smart charging technology during the event. Designed to keep the charging speed within the safest possible range, the technology adjusts the charging current based on intelligent detection of different charging scenarios. This can also help to reduce the occurrence of unusual battery aging, allowing users to enjoy optimal battery life for a longer period of time.

The smart charging technology is able to deliver noticeable improvements to multiple aspects of the battery's performance, including longer battery life (able to maintain battery capacity to 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,500 charge cycles) and a balance between charging speed and phone temperature.

From the introduction of VOOC Flash Charge in 2014, safety, efficiency, and ease-of-use have been three of the core areas that contribute to OPPO's R&D into battery and charging technology. As of June 30, 2021, OPPO has already applied for over 3,000 patents related to fast charge technology; and through over 30 devices that support VOOC Flash Charge technology, OPPO has brought this fast, convenient, and safe charging experience to more than 195 million people worldwide.

"OPPO's development of its VOOC Flash Charge technology is based on innovation across an entire fast charging system that encompasses the charging adapter, charging cable, PMIC, battery and more," the press release quoted Jeff Zhang, Chief Scientist of OPPO VOOC Flash Charge, as saying.







