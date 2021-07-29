Asian markets down on China worries after Wall Street drop

HONG KONG, July 28: Asian markets mostly fell again Wednesday as fears over China's regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate around trading floors, while analysts said companies might struggle to maintain their recent run of blockbuster earnings results that have sent valuations soaring.

Hong Kong and Shanghai were in focus after suffering a diabolical previous three days in the wake of Beijing unveiling a series of measures aimed at curbing a range of industries -- including tech and private tuition -- that have raised fears of further action.

The struggles in Asia were reflected in New York, where the Nasdaq led losses. And while some of the selling was down to profit-taking after all three indexes hit records on consecutive days, analysts said unease about China's moves played a role.

"The turmoil in tech stocks in China is finally bleeding into US tech stocks," said Chris Murphy, of Susquehanna International Group, adding that he was "concerned investors will lighten up in general" after major tech earnings heading into "a seasonably weak period for equities".

Murphy's comments came as Apple, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft all announced better-than-expected results, but their after-hours share prices dropped.

"The key takeaway from this wrath of earnings was that risk appetite will likely struggle going forward given the persistent struggles with supply chains, concerns over growth in China, and uncertainty over how much more monetary and fiscal support this economy will see," said OANDA's Edward Moya. -AFP


























