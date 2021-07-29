Banks to remain closed on Sunday, Wednesday

Bangladesh Bank has decided to keep banks closed on Sunday (August 1) and Wednesday (August 4) due to the increase in coronavirus infection. Besides, a new schedule of banking activities has been fixed till August 5.

A circular in this regard has been issued by the Offsite Supervision Department of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (July 28).

According to a circular issued by the central bank, all banks will remain closed on August 1 and 4 in view of the current situation of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and banking activities will be limited on August 2, 3 and 5 as per the new schedule. At this time bank transactions will be from 10 am to 2:30 pm. The ancillary activities after the transaction will be continued till 4 pm.

Meanwhile stock market transactions will remain open from 10 am to 2pm on those days the banks will be open.





