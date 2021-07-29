Video
Banks to remain closed on Sunday, Wednesday

Published : Thursday, 29 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has decided to keep banks closed on Sunday (August 1) and Wednesday (August 4) due to the increase in coronavirus infection. Besides, a new schedule of banking activities has been fixed till August 5.
A circular in this regard has been issued by the Offsite Supervision Department of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (July 28).
According to a circular issued by the central bank, all banks will remain closed on August 1 and 4 in view of the current situation of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and banking activities will be limited on August 2, 3 and 5 as per the new schedule.  At this time bank transactions will be from 10 am to 2:30 pm. The ancillary activities after the transaction will be continued till 4 pm.
Meanwhile stock market transactions will remain open from 10 am to 2pm on those days the banks will be open.


