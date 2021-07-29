Robi posts Tk 47 crore net profit in Q2’21

Robi, a leading private sector mobile phone operator ended the second quarter (Q2) of the year 2021 with net profit or profit after tax (PAT) at Tk 47 crore.

With this profit in April-June, the company's first half revenue in the current calendar year reached at Tk81 crore supported by steadily rising revenue and efficient cost management.

The financial results for Q2'21 was released Wednesday at a virtual press briefing event.

Compared to Q1'21, Robi's 4G subscriber base grew by 7.5% in Q2'21, but compared to the same quarter last year, its 4G subscriber base grew by 65%.

Out of a total subscriber base of 5 crore 18 lakhs, close to 2 crore are 4G subscribers. Besides, 72.4% of the company's subscribers are now internet data users, which is highest in the industry; per user data usage per month is also rising rapidly- it now stands at 3.9GB, indicating that Robi's strong 4.5G network is winning the confidence of the digitally savvy customers.

Although the subscriber base grew by 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year, the subscriber base declined marginally by 0.2% in Q2'21 compared to Q1. During the quarter under review Robi's subscriber market share stood at 29.4%.

Despite the pandemic related lockdown, Robi's revenue reached Tj 2,031 crore following a rise of 2.5% in Q2'21, compared to the last quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, Robi's revenue rose by 15.2%. Voice revenue grew by 1.4% in Q2'21, compared to the last quarter, but compared to the same quarter last year, voice revenue grew by 13.7%.

Data revenue on the other hand have been speeding up at a faster rate with 3.6% growth in Q2'21, compared to the last quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, Robi's data revenue grew steeply by 21.9%.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) at the end of Q2'21 reached 0.09 taka, following a rise of 36% compared to last quarter, compared to the same quarter last year, the underlying EPS growth rate was 17.8%.

Robi made capex investment of Tk584 crore in Q2'21 to expand its 4G network. The company had 13,545 4G sites at the end of Q2'21 ensuring 98% population coverage; it was the first company to deploy 4G technology in 100% of its network.

The mobile phone operator paid Tk1,138 crore to the Government exchequer which was 56% of its revenue for the quarter.

Commenting on the financial performance of the company, Robi's Managing Director and CEO, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said his company was concerned of the regulatory landscape. Citing the lack of effective implementation of the SMP regulation, he observed that the overall competitive distortions are pushing the market to the brink of failure, and such fragile state of the competitive landscape is making it difficult to achieve the condition of economic efficiency.









