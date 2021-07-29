BB to CID: Trading, owning cryptocurrency not illegal

Owning cryptocurrencies or carrying out virtual transactions and trade through cryptocurrency is not a criminal offence but it should be deemed as criminal if it involves money laundering or terror financing, a CID sources said.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a letter to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recently made it clear. Foreign Monetary Policy Division (FMPD) of the central bank made this disclosure.

Even if the ownership, preservation, or transaction of cryptocurrency is not recognized, it does not appear to be a crime, reads the letter sent in May this year. However, transactions in virtual currencies can be treated as crimes under the second phase of the Foreign Exchange Control Act 1947, Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2012, it said.

Speaking to The Daily Observer about the matter, Syed Almas Kabir, president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), said: "Cryptocurrency is the future. When we want to move towards a cashless society, we cannot be in denial. We have to start preparing to adapt and the implementation of technology that has the potential to develop several industries."

He also said skilled human resources need to be developed for reaping the benefits of blockchain technology, as well as a local evaluation of the currency against the Taka.

There is also a big opportunity for Bangladeshi fintech and software industries if the legality of cryptocurrencies is made clear and policies are implemented, said a top official of a non-bank financial institution (NBFIs) now developing blockchain-based technology for clients.

Although several financial institutions such as NBFIs have been actively trying to develop blockchain-based services, the local acceptance of cryptocurrency has been almost non-existent so far.

Bangladesh is one of the few countries in the world that consider bitcoin and all other types of cryptocurrencies as "hostile".

Earlier, the central bank issued a warning in December 2016 on its website asking people to refrain from trading in artificial currencies. "Transactions in virtual currency may violate anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws," said the statement.

However, highlighting the importance of the technology, Bangladesh Bank has taken a new positive stance stating that the value of the current virtual currency market in the world stands around two trillion US dollars now. But Bangladesh is yet to formulate any policy to regulate the industry.









