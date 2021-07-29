‘BD among least prepared countries for automation’

Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are most at risk as they are least prepared in Asia Pacific region for the coming wave of automation, according to a research study conducted by Deloitte and commissioned by Autodesk Foundation.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, commonly referred to as Deloitte, is a multinational professional services network with offices in over 150 countries and territories around the world. California-based Autodesk, Inc., is a leading global developer of design software for the architecture, engineering, construction, media and entertainment, and manufacturing industries.

The countries faces a greater likelihood of being impacted by automation due to larger employment shares in agriculture, manufacturing and construction -- all identified as high-risk industries by the report titled 'The Future of Work is Now: Is APAC Ready?'

It explores the state of automation and future of work across 12 Asia Pacific countries including Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The report aims to help identify the labour markets most vulnerable to technological disruption in A-Pac and propose solutions to help workforces thrive as automation becomes a reality.

Covid-19 has greatly accelerated the adoption of automation across the world. According to the report, close to half of all businesses intend to increase their adoption of robotic process automation over the next year.









