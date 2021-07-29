ECNEC approves job project for returnee expatriates



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from her official Ganabhavan residence, virtually presiding over ECENC meeting held at NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in city on Wednesday. photo : pid

ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting from Gonobhavan in which Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned ministries attended the meeting held in the NEC Conference Room in the planning commission.

Planning Minister MA Mannan later briefed reporters saying Tk 2,150.42 crore for funding of the projects will come from the government exchequer while the remaining Taka 425 crore will come as project assistance.

Of the approved 10 projects, seven are new while three are revised projects. Newly appointed State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned joined the briefing.

Mannan said the Wage Earners Welfare Board will implement the Taka 427 crore expatriate workers job creation project by December 2023. Under this project Taka 13,500 would be provided to each of some 2 lakh expatriate workers. The World Bank will provide Taka 425 crore as loan for the project.

He said workers will be given necessary orientation and counseling while around 23,500 selected skilled workers would be facilitated to get jobs both at home and abroad.

Commenting on the project, the Planning Minister said these expatriate workers have returned home due to various reasons and they have contributed a lot over the years towards the development of the country.

"Now time has come to pay them back, support will be provided to these returnee workers so that they can be involved in respectable jobs again," he added. Dr Shamsul Alam said around 5 lakh expatriate workers have so far returned home while 2 lakh returnee workers would be given support under the project.

The ECNEC has also approved a Taka 568.93 crore project to construct three underpasses on Dhaka-Chattagram Highway and U loop at Paduarbazar intersection, Mannan said provision for similar underpass, overpass and U loops will be kept while building new roads and highways.

A Taka 146.87 crore project to construction of Bangladesh Chancery Building at Canberra in Australia has been approved. The 3rd revision of district-wise female computer training project with an additional cost of Taka 31.82 crore has been approved. Mannan said the project will be transferred under revenue budget.

Taka 446.12 crore project to build embankment on the left side of River Padma at various places under Louhajang and Tongibari upazilas at Munshiganj district has been approved. The ECNEC also approved Tk 98.61 crore project for milk processing plant at BSCIC Food Processing Industrial Estate in Thakurgaon district.

Revised project for reconstruction and rehabilitation of iron bridges over rivers in the southern part of the country with an additional cost of Taka 498.30 crore has been approved. Approval was also given to set up a full-fledged pediatric cardiology and pediatric surgery unit at BSMMU at a cost of Taka 72.09 crore.

The other projects approved in the meeting are upgrading district highways in Mymensingh Zone at cost of Taka 111.58 crore and modernization and expansion of services and research facilities of Institute of Tissue Banking and Biomaterial Research with Taka 173.80 crore.









